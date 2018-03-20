For The Culture: Sinbad Casts As Lil Rel Howery’s Dad In Upcoming Sitcom “Rel”

Sinbad Casts In Rel Pilot

It’s lit! Comedy veteran Sinbad has just joined the pilot for “Rel”, a Lil Rel Howery and Jerrod Carmichael pilot for Fox according to Variety.

The standup comic will play Rel’s dad, as well as the father to Nat (Jordan L. Jones), who seems to care more about his reputation in the community than he does about the happiness of his sons. According to reports, Rel is a comedy inspired by the life of comedian Lil Rel.

Lil Rel Howery reportedly stars as a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code of “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” He finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his barber. He tries to rebuild his life postdivorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who is on a quest for love, respect and a new barber.

Ironically, Sinbad’s return to television is happening on Fox, where he had his own self-titled series once. The Sinbad Show, which aired on Fox for one season in the 1993-94 season.

This sounds like it’s going to be funny!Will you be watching???