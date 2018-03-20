Makin’ It Rain On Them Gnomes: Oscar Nominated Actress Mary J. Blige Scores Role In Upcoming Animated Film ‘Sherlock Gnomes’

Mary J. Blige Wins Role In New ‘Gnomes’ Movie

Mary keeps getting them good Hollyweird checks!

Paramount Films’ animated sequel SHERLOCK GNOMES starring Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Emily Blunt and more out in theaters this Friday, March 23! In the film, Gnomeo (voiced by James McAvoy) and Juliet (Emily Blunt) move to a new garden where they discover new adventures, new humans and new garden gnomes. After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo & Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.

Mary voices the character of Irene Adler, a porcelain doll who is in control of her dollhouse. Sherlock finds himself needing his once engaged lover, Irene’s (Mary J. Blige) help and she winds up showing him what he’s been missing through an outstanding musical performance and original song ‘Stronger’ written by Elton John in the film. Along with her sassiness and charm, Irene gets her chance to show her multi-faceted fashion pieces.

So, will you be watching?