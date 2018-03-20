Cheat Back, Sis! Cardi B Hints At Revenge For Offset Sticking His Chopstick In Strange Stir Fry Woks
Cardi B Talks Cheating, #MeToo, Respect For Strippers And More With Cosmo
Cardi B’s most recent interview with Cosmopolitan is raw and uncut, just like she used to be. We say “used to” because Cardi makes it clear that she isn’t really feeling the new constrained celebrity tone of communication she has to employ now that the entire world is looking at her.
Saying s#!t exactly like she sees it is what had her social media poppin’ way before “Bodak Yellow” took over our lives. Changing that isn’t exactly natural to Belcalis:
“Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f***ing opinion about you. You always got to filter yourself.”
At no point was this more apparent than when Offset got caught cheating on the TL. Cardi had had enough of being stifled and she let the yoppa spray:
“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she says, “like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B***h, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”
Belcalis was FAR from done airing out these dusty hoes who clown her for staying with her man.
“Since when are all these women dating pastors and deacons?” she asks. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision. None of these bitches is going to eat my p***y at the end of the day. None of y’all b***hes going to hug me to sleep and clean the tears off my face, so let me deal how I want to deal with it. It’s not right, what he f***ing did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.” (Offset did not respond to Cosmopolitan’s multiple requests for comment.)
No angel, huh? What the hell did Cardi do to get some get back against her misbehaved Migo?!?
Much has been made of her pole-dancing days, but Cardi contends that getting into stripping didn’t play out like a wrenching decision from a sappy movie. “People ask, ‘Why did you strip?’” she says. “I don’t really want to say, ‘Oh, because I was in a relationship with a guy and I needed money to leave.’” But she did make money—a lot of it. That’s why she doesn’t shy away from discussing her time stripping—she wants people to know it’s an actual job and that those are human beings up on the stage or in your lap. “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”
“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k,” she says. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d**ks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’” As for the guys who have publicly embraced #MeToo, Cardi has her doubts. “These producers and directors,” she says, “they’re not woke, they’re scared.”
*drops mic*