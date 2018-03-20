Cheat Back, Sis! Cardi B Hints At Revenge For Offset Sticking His Chopstick In Strange Stir Fry Woks

April Issue @cosmopolitan A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:01am PST

Image via Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Jamie McCarthy/Patrick Harbron/CBS/Getty/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Cardi B Talks Cheating, #MeToo, Respect For Strippers And More With Cosmo

Cardi B’s most recent interview with Cosmopolitan is raw and uncut, just like she used to be. We say “used to” because Cardi makes it clear that she isn’t really feeling the new constrained celebrity tone of communication she has to employ now that the entire world is looking at her.

Saying s#!t exactly like she sees it is what had her social media poppin’ way before “Bodak Yellow” took over our lives. Changing that isn’t exactly natural to Belcalis:

“Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f***ing opinion about you. You always got to filter yourself.”

At no point was this more apparent than when Offset got caught cheating on the TL. Cardi had had enough of being stifled and she let the yoppa spray:

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she says, “like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B***h, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Belcalis was FAR from done airing out these dusty hoes who clown her for staying with her man.

Flip the page to see what else she had to say…