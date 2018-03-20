Damaged: Aubrey O’ Day Allegedly Wrote TWO Songs About Trump Jr. Destroying Her Danity Kane Drawls

Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Wrote Songs About Donald Trump, Jr.

Aubrey, what were you thinking? That’s the question that’s being asked as more details about Trump Jr. “touching Aubrey O’Day’s body” are being released.

As previously reported multiple sources confirmed to US Weekly that the Danity Kane singer had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. during her season of Celebrity Apprentice while Trump’s wife was pregnant at home.

Now US is adding that Aubrey put the “pain” of her split from the married man into music, with not one but TWO songs; her 2012 remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and her 2013 song “DJT.”

The lyrics to Somebody That I Used to Know” read;

“Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie. […] But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”



and on “DJT” [Donald J. Trump] she has a phone convo with a man (not Trump) about him refusing to leave his family.

“You want to believe that everything with me was a lie, a fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had forever?” The man replies, “I’ll always want you and always wonder about it, but it doesn’t matter because I have to stay here.”



C’mon Aubrey!

So far she’s been mum on the affair rumors, do you believe them???