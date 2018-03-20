Jay Z And Bey In Jamaica: The Coupled Up Carters Casually Cruise These Caribbean Streets

- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce Jay Z The superstar couple, who recently announced a joint tour, appear to be shooting a video for a collaboration, in one of the most famous poor neighbourhoods in the world. The pair can be seen looking as cool as ever as they ride a motorcycle through Trench Town, a Kingston district famous as much for its poverty as for being the breeding ground for Reggae stars such as Bob Marley. Beyonce at one point can be seen waving and blowing kisses.

Marlon Reid / Splash News

Beyoncé And Jay Z Photographed Riding Motorcycle In Jamaica

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photographed riding this motorcycle through Trenchtown in Kingston, Jamaica. The image is a little reminiscent of their OTR promotional material.

You guys may recall that imagery references the Senagalese film ‘Touki Bouki’

Source say Bey and Jay are filming video content that will be used for their upcoming On the Run II Tour (and album?). The Carters are currently staying at a villa in Kingston while shooting footage for their upcoming tour and album. According to a Jay Z fansite, This particular scene involves the couple riding around the neighborhood while residents follow them on their bikes. Hov visited Trenchtown in June 2017 with Damian Marley and wanted to bring Bey back with him.

