Jay Z And Bey In Jamaica: The Coupled Up Carters Casually Cruise These Caribbean Streets
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photographed riding this motorcycle through Trenchtown in Kingston, Jamaica. The image is a little reminiscent of their OTR promotional material.
You guys may recall that imagery references the Senagalese film ‘Touki Bouki’
Source say Bey and Jay are filming video content that will be used for their upcoming On the Run II Tour (and album?). The Carters are currently staying at a villa in Kingston while shooting footage for their upcoming tour and album. According to a Jay Z fansite, This particular scene involves the couple riding around the neighborhood while residents follow them on their bikes. Hov visited Trenchtown in June 2017 with Damian Marley and wanted to bring Bey back with him.
On Tuesday JAY-Z and Beyoncé were photographed as they rode around Trench Town in Jamaica. Located in the Kingston parish of St Andrew, Trench Town is the birthplace of reggae and rocksteady music, and the home of Bob Marley. The couple are currently staying at a villa in Kingston while shooting footage for their upcoming tour and album. This particular scene involves the couple riding around the neighborhood while residents follow them on their bikes. After visiting the city in June 2017 with Damian Marley, Hov said he wanted to come back and bring B with him. Hov is wearing Big Sean's PUMA tracksuit and a pair of the label's Suede sneakers. #jayz #beyonce 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲
