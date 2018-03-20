Love N Hennessy? Yes, Please! A.Chal Talks New Music, Collabing With 2 Chainz, Love Life, & More

This past weekend we hit up Austin, TX for the SXSW conference & festival and among many artists on the rise, Peruvian singer A.Chal was on the scene with some really dope performances! We got a chance to chat with Alejandro, 28, about his start in music, the success of his first single, and the wild traction his new hit single “Love N Hennessy” is gaining.

If you haven’t already, we are sure you’ll be hearing the NY raised R&B artist’s latest hit “Love N Hennessy” and loving the wavy vibes accompanied by a Latina swag to please all cultures. The song, written by A.Chal, explains difficulties in relationships once love AND liquor get involved.

When asked “What was the inspiration behind ‘Love N Hennessy’?” the electro r&b artist responded

“There was a situation between myself and a girl I was dealing with, and we hadn’t spoken. We were both in Miami, and when she saw me out with another girl, she got sooo upset she threw a bottle of Hennessy at me!”

Talk about Hennything can happen! We also chatted with him a bit about his current love life and A.Chal let us know he is, indeed, on the market ladies! One bad relationship don’t stop no show! Hopefully we can continue to get the moody feels with the sway vibes as he’s provided on projects “Welcome To GAZI” and “On GAZ”. Fans were super excited to see our fave summer jam had a remix on the way with 2 Chainz and Nicky Jam. We asked specifically how did the collab with ATL superstar 2 Chainz come about?

“Well,a friend of mine for years, FKI, was also close with Chainz. He let him hear the reord and told him we wanted to remix it and he seemed to just jump right in. It’s crazy because I still haven’t met Chainz. Definitely something I’m planning to do my next visit to the A. I’ve got mad respect for 2 Chainz.

Finally, we asked what should fans be looking forward to in the near future and he let us know that there will be visuals dropping soon for his record “Quanto” off of “On GAZ” and it will be a dope video starring fans and children, and was shot in Mexico! He won’t even be in the video! The seemingly down to earth singer says he wants to keep his focus mainly on his craft more so than the show boating. Thursday night, 3/15 he alsoperfjrmed at the Epic Records Showcase stage and killed it! To hear “Love N Hennessy“, click here.