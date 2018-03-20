Keyshia Cole Says She Still Has Loooooove For Neffe And Defends Being Boo’d Up With A 22-Year-Old

Keyshia Cole Reveals Struggling With Father’s Illness, Love For Sister Neffe And New Love With Boyfriend Niko Hale

We wanted to take a little time to show a little looooo-oooo-ooove to Keyshia Cole, who posted on Instagram about her current family situation. We’re sending prayers for Keyshia’s dad who has been ill, but she also revealed some good news.

The good news for Neffe is that Keyshia publicly accepted her apology. Keyshia says they are all good and she loves her and is proud of her and only want her to continue taking great care of her kids. Keyshia also reveals she’s not paying the haters any attention in their judgment of her relationship with her much younger boo thang. All that matters to her is he showers her with love!

They’re very sweet, but could you date someone 14 years younger?