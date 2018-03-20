Keyshia Cole Says She Still Has Loooooove For Neffe And Defends Being Boo’d Up With A 22-Year-Old
We wanted to take a little time to show a little looooo-oooo-ooove to Keyshia Cole, who posted on Instagram about her current family situation. We’re sending prayers for Keyshia’s dad who has been ill, but she also revealed some good news.
Here in Oakland, A lot of things going on right now, My father that I just met (Not too long ago) is in the hospital, and that’s REALLY DIFFICULT to deal with right now, amongst other things. ALWAYS a GOOD feeling to have support and Love from the people close to you. Oh and Neffe I did receive your PUBLIC apology, and I understand why you went PUBLIC with it. And I thought I should RESPOND PUBLICLY, is because our lives have been VERY PUBLICIZED, and I want you to kno, that I do love u back! ALWAYS WILL. And naw we haven’t been close, and that’s been going on for some time now, but I’ve BEEN forgiven you. I’ve forgiven mom and everyone I’ve felt, has failed me in my personal relationships❤️🙏🏽 only thing you need to do and worry about is, YOU AND THE BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN you’ve done an AMAZING JOB, raising. Now the reason I’m posting The pepper to my salt @nikokhale is because he’s been such a sweetheart to me, and I kno people have been very judgmental about our relationship but I gotta nurture what nurtures me.!
The good news for Neffe is that Keyshia publicly accepted her apology. Keyshia says they are all good and she loves her and is proud of her and only want her to continue taking great care of her kids. Keyshia also reveals she’s not paying the haters any attention in their judgment of her relationship with her much younger boo thang. All that matters to her is he showers her with love!
They’re very sweet, but could you date someone 14 years younger?