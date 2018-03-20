Tamar Braxton Won’t Do Any Promo For ‘Braxton Family Values,’ Demands Production Edit Out “Lies” About Vince

Tamar Braxton Demands Edits To New Season Of Braxton Family Values

Sources tell TMZ that Tamar supposedly believes that her mother and sisters are deliberately painting an unfair picture of her husband as a bad guy on the show, in an effort to destroy his public image.

Of course, Tamar herself accused Vince of having an affair behind her back and an entire side baby — publicly, on social media — before suddenly taking it all back a few months later. But we digress…

Either way, Tamar thinks that while cameras were catching her and Vince’s actual divorce process…her family was busy drumming up false storylines on the side to turn Vince into a villain. As such, she is refusing to do any promo for the upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values,” and will not do so until production edits out all scenes that she feels are unfair and untruthful.

Hmmm…Tamar’s mom seemed pretty firm on the fact that Vince was getting violent with her daughter, and has never backtracked on anything. Tamar, however, has changed her tune on Vince a few times. Do you think production will cater to her request for edits?

Getty/WENN