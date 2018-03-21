That Was Fast: Columbus Short Set Free From Jail After Serving Only 34 Days Of One-Year Domestic Violence Sentence

Columbus Short Released From Jail 11 Months Early

Columbus Short is a free man this week, after completing just a twelfth of his jail sentence.

If you’ll recall, Columbus pled no contest to charges that he hit his newlywed fourth wife, Aida Abramyan, during an argument.

The actor was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. However, since he was already on probation for a 2014 violent encounter in a bar, resulting in him knocking a man out, so he was instead sentenced to a year in jail for violating his probation.

Well, according to TMZ, Columbus can thank jail overcrowding for his freedom. He was reportedly released on Monday from the L.A. County Jail, after serving only 34 days of his sentence.

We guess it’s just as well, since his wife denies that anything violent ever happened between them.

The media needs to check their facts!!…Columbus and I have a great marriage. Period. The media is ridiculous for posting this bs. I love my hubby and will continue to support him. @ColumbusShort1 — Aida Short (@Aida006) March 3, 2018

Getty/Twitter/Instagram