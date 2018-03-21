Legends Playing Legends: Q-Tip Is Set to Star As Miles Davis In New Play Titled, ‘My Funny Valentine’

Q-Tip To Star As Miles Davis In New Play

All the way back in 2010, Q-Tip first mentioned the idea that he would be playing Miles Davis in a play, which would be written by Nelson George. Eight years have passed since, but it looks like we finally get to see that play coming to fruition.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, George happily announced that a staged reading of his play, My Funny Valentine, would be taking place on March 26. Fans in New York City will be able to attend the reading for only $20.

The play follows the film–directed by Don Cheadle–about jazz legend Miles Davis. It’s titled Miles Ahead, and it hit theaters back in 2016. It has not yet been revealed which part of Davis’ career will be highlighted in Q-Tip’s play, but that movie followed Davis in the late ’70s.

Congrats to Tip on the new acting gig.