Strange Things: Big Boi Reveals That He Was Almost Cast For Season 2 Of ‘Stranger Things’ [Video]

Big Boi Reveals Some Secrets You Probably Never Knew

Big Boi is an OG. There’s almost no other rapper who has more descriptive bars than the Atlanta native, so it’s safe to assume we all know a lot about him. On The GOAT Show, Mr. Patton proves that theory wrong and reveals a bunch of weird information most of his fans would likely never guess.

One of the most unexpected things revealed by Daddy Fat Sax? He was almost a cast member for season two of Stranger Things….seriously.

Watch the whole episode to find out some other unlikely Big Boi facts.