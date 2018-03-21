Black Excellence: Diddy And Jay Z Are Creating An App For Locating Black-Owned Businesses

Jay Z And Diddy Reportedly Have A New App Coming

Diddy bestowed a lot of wisdom upon us all in his new GQ cover story, but one of the most exciting reveals from the article is that he and Jay Z have teamed up to create a new app. Even better? The app is going to be designed to help people locate Black-owned businesses in their communities.

In the interview, Diddy makes a point of saying that this service won’t stop Black people from shopping elsewhere, but will simply help Black businesses grow. He tells GQ, “This is not about taking away from any other community. We’ll still go to Chinatown, we’ll still buy Gucci! But the application will make it possible for us to have an economic community. It’s about blacks gaining economic power.”

As of now, there’s no word on when we can expect this new Hov and Diddy app collaboration to actually be available, but we hope it comes out sooner than later. Over the last few years, both Puff and Jay have found themselves near the very top of Forbes‘ wealthiest acts in hip-hop list–so there’s really no better team to work on helping the Black community collectively build wealth.