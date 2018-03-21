Love Galore: SZA Shares An Inspiring Text From Her Mom That Proves She Has The Best Parents Ever

SZA Shares An Inspiring Text From Her Mom

SZA shared a screenshot on Monday that shows her dad isn’t the only super supportive parent she has on her team. Videos surfaced of the singer’s father singing and crying to her song “Broken Clocks” last month, and now her mother is making headlines for her encouragement.

The TDE songstress shared a long, beautifully-worded text message from her mom on Twitter, and she was giving SZA advice on balance, prioritizing, and time management.

Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em 💜 pic.twitter.com/9QcCmiwws5 — SZA (@sza) March 20, 2018

Her text message starts, “Remember, you can’t even eat one elephant one bite at a time,” and goes into different ways her daughter can eliminate the unnecessary stresses in her life. She talks about prioritizing and only trying to handle what can actually be handled, and letting the rest run it’s course. She wraps up by saying, “you’ve now made more space in your life for the things you love and want to do.”

SZA posted the tweet saying, “some fire words from mommy I wanted to share for whoever needs em.” Mama Solana definitely shares some helpful advice and anyone who’s overwhelmed with time management can try some of these techniques.

Shoutout to SZA’s parents for real.