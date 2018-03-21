Sigh Of Relief: Austin Bomber Blew Himself Up As Police Closed In To Arrest Him

Image via Getty

Austin Bomber Dead

The terrorist threat in Austin, Texas is finally over.

CNN reports that the 24-year-old white male (no shock there) detonated one of his explosive devices as police and SWAT closed in to arrest him.

Several tips poured in to law enforcement officials over the past two weeks that ultimately lead police to a suspect. The bomber’s car was tracked to a hotel in Round Rock near Austin.

As police waited for special tactical units to arrive the unidentified terrorist drove away. When SWAT tried to approach the vehicle the man detonated the bomb killing himself and injuring the officer.

According to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley:

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks in our community,”

Took them a minute, but at least the cops found the guy and the fact that he’s dead is a cherry on top.