Welp: Princess Love Tells Brandy To “STFU” After Showing FAKE Love To Her Scoot-E Seed

Princess Love Beefs With Brandy On IG

Ray-J’s wife Princess couldn’t take another FAKE congratulations from her sister-in-law and blasted Brandy on social media.

STFU posting this. I should post what you just text me

Previously we reported that Brandy and her mama Sonja argued with Princess and Ray J right before their baby shower, ultimately deciding to skip it when the couple didn’t back down. Now Brandy posted up a “congratulations” message to debunk those stories going around that she’s been stubborn to support her brother’s baby over a petty argument…Princess wasn’t having it!

Yikes! Brandy’s post has since been deleted from her page. We guess she heard Princess message, loud and clear. What do you think Brandy texted Princess to make her clap back like that???

Meanwhile, Ray J and Princess Love dropped a new video and song dedicated to their unborn seed and showcasing their unconditional love. Hit the flip to see it.