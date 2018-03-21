Shoot! Blac Chyna’s Two Knuckle-Head Rapper “Boyfriends” Bond Over Her Lackluster Loin Licking

Rich The Kid And Almighty Jay Record Blac Chyna Diss Song

Rich The Kid and Jay Almighty, two of a few rappers linked to Blac Chyna’s bae-list recently are bonding over her bedroom skills on a new song. We have to ask…who didn’t see this coming???

Previously we reported that Blac Chyna was secretly smashing Rich The Kid who is using her for clout to boost up his rap artist Jay Almighty. Folks were taken aback after Blac Chyna and Jay Almighty, 18, were seen holding hands and on dates together (conveniently in front of cameras).

Now it looks like the two soundcloud sensations are showing their true colors. Listen to the lyrics of their new tune.

“The pu**y was worse than Chyna head”

Is this sounding Grammy worthy to you??? Earlier this week, Rich The Kid’s wife put him on blast for fawking Chyna and a plethora of other IG models.