Joyous Jordin Sparks Shares Shots Of Baby Belly And Says THIS About Her Surprise Spouse

Jordin Sparks Shows Off Her Bump And Talks About Her Newlywed Husband

Kardashian/Jenners aren’t the only ones bumping around this Spring.

The actress/singer shared this shot of herself stretching out on an exercise ball this week. She’s in her third trimester so you know that baby is on his way SOON!

Jordin had a lowkey baby shower last month. Sparks recently gushed about her marriage in an interview, saying that she doesn’t feel like marriage changed her relationship much.

“I thought there’d be a huge change, but it feels the same,” Jordin tells In Touch. “Except we’re a team now. It’s us, it’s ‘we.’ We move as a unit.” “We’re both Type A personalities,” Jordin says with a laugh. “So I think getting used to being in each other’s space has been the hardest thing, but our communication is really good. As long as we’re talking, we’re OK.” Jordin says she learns new things about Dana every day. “I learned something new last night actually: He shifts his feet back and forth when he meets new people, I never noticed that before. It was cute!”

