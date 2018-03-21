Joyous Jordin Sparks Shares Shots Of Baby Belly And Says THIS About Her Surprise Spouse
Jordin Sparks Shows Off Her Bump And Talks About Her Newlywed Husband
Kardashian/Jenners aren’t the only ones bumping around this Spring.
This little boy wants to be on my literal nerves today. The bottom of my rib cage is numb & I have some shooting pain down my right leg so I'm stretching on my exercise ball. Phew! But it will all be worth it when he's here. I can't complain though because this journey has been smooth sailing for the most part. He's been so good to me! We can't wait to meet you Little Man! 🦋 Mamas, what side effects did you feel during your pregnancy? 📸: Daddy #3rdtrimester #andababymakes3 #psalm37four #babyboy
The actress/singer shared this shot of herself stretching out on an exercise ball this week. She’s in her third trimester so you know that baby is on his way SOON!
Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin. 😭 We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good. 🦋 #HGA #love #familyovereverything #JDshower2018
Jordin had a lowkey baby shower last month. Sparks recently gushed about her marriage in an interview, saying that she doesn’t feel like marriage changed her relationship much.
“I thought there’d be a huge change, but it feels the same,” Jordin tells In Touch. “Except we’re a team now. It’s us, it’s ‘we.’ We move as a unit.”
“We’re both Type A personalities,” Jordin says with a laugh. “So I think getting used to being in each other’s space has been the hardest thing, but our communication is really good. As long as we’re talking, we’re OK.”
Jordin says she learns new things about Dana every day. “I learned something new last night actually: He shifts his feet back and forth when he meets new people, I never noticed that before. It was cute!”
Awwww… It’s the little things guys! Hit the flip for more photos of Jordin and her hubby!
SWIPE! It's rainy today in LA so when I close my eyes, this is where I am! Soft white sand beach, 80°, @_danaisaiah looking like chocolate being the best hubz ever and the beautiful crystal clear waters. Man, what trip/babymoon to remember. 🙌🏽♥️ ••• #thatsafinemuthashutyomouthrightthere #babymoon #psalm37four #mexico #mycoralbeach #cancun