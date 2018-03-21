Grab A Tissue: Amber Rose’s Son’s Smart & Precious Reaction To Surprise Concert Tickets Will Make Your Day

WESTWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Model Amber Rose and her son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The LEGO Batman Movie” at the Regency Village Theatre on February 4, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Amber Rose Surprises Son With Taylor Swift Tickets

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are raising a really smart and precious boy. Just yesterday, Amber surprised Bash with a package from one of his favorite artist, Taylor Swift. This gift is dear to Bash. Just a few month back he went viral singing one of her songs, now Taylor is taking care of her young fan.

Sebastian’s reactions is EVERYTHING…make show you’re holding back your thug tears. He is TOO CUTE.

Thank you @taylorswift! 🙏🏽❤️😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Oh myyyy, so sweet. Here is the rest of his reaction…

Thank you @taylorswift Part 2 ❤️😍🎃

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

