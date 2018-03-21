Grab A Tissue: Amber Rose’s Son’s Smart & Precious Reaction To Surprise Concert Tickets Will Make Your Day

Amber Rose Surprises Son With Taylor Swift Tickets

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are raising a really smart and precious boy. Just yesterday, Amber surprised Bash with a package from one of his favorite artist, Taylor Swift. This gift is dear to Bash. Just a few month back he went viral singing one of her songs, now Taylor is taking care of her young fan.

Sebastian’s reactions is EVERYTHING…make show you’re holding back your thug tears. He is TOO CUTE.

Thank you @taylorswift! 🙏🏽❤️😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

Oh myyyy, so sweet. Here is the rest of his reaction…