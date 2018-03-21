Creepin’ Confirmation? Peep Aubrey Ho’Day’s Unreleased Music Video Basing Donald Trump Jr. After Affair [Video]
Aubrey O’Day’s Unreleased Music Video About Donald Trump Jr. Affair
There’s a pretty good chance that washed up and knifed up ex-Danity Kane star Aubrey O’Day gave up her poon parcel to Donald Trump Jr.
There are several clues that seem to confirm that this is a lot more than “fake news”. First, there is the song she wrote “DJT”, then there is this unreleased music video that TMZ unearthed…
Flip the page to hear the song in full…if you’re into that sort of thing.
