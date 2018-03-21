Cover Your Eyes, Tip: Zonnique Flaunts Her #GUHHATL Goodies For Her 22nd Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Zonnique’s 22nd Birthday Photo Shoot
Zonnique is all grown up and showing off her bangin’#GUHHATL baaaaawdy. The daughter of Tiny Harris and stepdaughter of T.I. recently posed for some sexy photos courtesy of photographer DeWayne Rogers.
The photo shoot came after Zonnique’s 22nd birthday where she partied with friends including her Growing Up Hip Hop ATL castmate/roommate Reginae.
We see you Zonnique, Happy Belated B-day!
