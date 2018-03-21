Cover Your Eyes, Tip: Zonnique Flaunts Her #GUHHATL Goodies For Her 22nd Birthday

Zonnique’s 22nd Birthday Photo Shoot

Zonnique is all grown up and showing off her bangin’#GUHHATL baaaaawdy. The daughter of Tiny Harris and stepdaughter of T.I. recently posed for some sexy photos courtesy of photographer DeWayne Rogers.

mention my name bring the whole city out💍 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

The photo shoot came after Zonnique’s 22nd birthday where she partied with friends including her Growing Up Hip Hop ATL castmate/roommate Reginae.

Birthday Guhh✨ #reginaecarter A post shared by Reginae Carter😍@colormenae (@colormenaenae) on Mar 20, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

We see you Zonnique, Happy Belated B-day!

