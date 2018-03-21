JustineDamond Officer Who Shot Unarmed Australian Woman Charged With Murder

Justine Damond shooting: US policeman charged with murder https://t.co/YYFtrmomkh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 21, 2018

Officer Mohamed Noor Charged With Murder For Justine Damond Death

The police officer who gunned down an unarmed woman in Minneapolis has officially been charged. As previously reported Justine Damond, an Australian yoga instructor, was fatally shot by former Officer Mohamed Noor last July as she approached his squad car.

Damond had called the cops to report a possible crime taking place behind her home but was killed when Moor reached over his partner in the passenger seat of the squad car and shot her once through the open driver’s side window.

The Washington Post reports that Noor’s been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case. He turned himself in Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Interestingly enough, there is no body cam footage available despite BOTH officers in the incident wearing cameras.

