#JustineDamond Officer Who Shot Unarmed Australian Woman Charged With Murder
Officer Mohamed Noor Charged With Murder For Justine Damond Death
The police officer who gunned down an unarmed woman in Minneapolis has officially been charged. As previously reported Justine Damond, an Australian yoga instructor, was fatally shot by former Officer Mohamed Noor last July as she approached his squad car.
Damond had called the cops to report a possible crime taking place behind her home but was killed when Moor reached over his partner in the passenger seat of the squad car and shot her once through the open driver’s side window.
The Washington Post reports that Noor’s been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case. He turned himself in Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Interestingly enough, there is no body cam footage available despite BOTH officers in the incident wearing cameras.
Are you surprised that THIS case resulted in actual murder charges?
We’ll keep you updated as things continue to progress.