A Lil Positivity: Baby Born Without Eyes Receives Stunning Prosthetic Peepers
Young Kensley Ayanna was born with a rare condition called anophthalmia that caused her to be born without eyes. For the past year, since Kensely was born, her mama has been sharing their journey.
I carried so many mixed emotions which at this point doesn’t even matter! I’m not in that place anymore I love my daughter beyond words every fear I had for those first couple of months are long gone ! You exceed expectations. It was so much info they gave us and it didn’t sound good at alll honestly. BUT you showed out KENZ .you surprise anyone who has ever worked with you
After overwhelming support from followers, Kensley was gifted a pair of prosthetic eyes.
Kensey’s mom explains she opted to get the surgery for her baby to help her lead a more normal life. Here is how beautiful Kensie looked before receiving her new peepers.
Already beautiful, almost 1-year-old Kensley now has a new set of prosthetic eyes. Her mom explains how excited she is to see her baby use a snapchat filter that requires your eyes to be open to work…”things like this make my day!”
My Beautiful Flower 🌺 *** I was very excited to take this picture only because when she was born I wanted to use this filter for her but I couldn't because snap chat Has to see your eyes when using filters so I got mad & deleted Snapchat" lol but things like this make my day ! 😍🌺❤️💕 #rockingdotsforkenz #ellenratemybaby #anophthalmia
I see I'm getting judged either way and as a parent you do what's best for your child and y'all don't know how HARD it is in the world to walk around with a child with a disability the adults stare more than kids !! I did what I felt was best and what 90%of the moms do who kids have anophthalmia ! And if she doesn't want them when she grows up guess what she can just pop them right out like I do everyday to clean them ! But I would hate for her to get teased or want them an not be able to because now she's 10 and her skin and bone structure has grow to where she couldn't get them or it just wouldn't look to good . I'm just doing what any good mom would do and creating the best life possible for my child because the world is very very cruel. But again thanks for your support you all give me strength 💪🏾💕❤️☺️💜
