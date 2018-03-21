A Lil Positivity: Baby Born Without Eyes Receives Stunning Prosthetic Peepers

Baby Born With Anophthalmia Receives New Eyes And Mommy Is Happy

Young Kensley Ayanna was born with a rare condition called anophthalmia that caused her to be born without eyes. For the past year, since Kensely was born, her mama has been sharing their journey.

I carried so many mixed emotions which at this point doesn’t even matter! I’m not in that place anymore I love my daughter beyond words every fear I had for those first couple of months are long gone ! You exceed expectations. It was so much info they gave us and it didn’t sound good at alll honestly. BUT you showed out KENZ .you surprise anyone who has ever worked with you

After overwhelming support from followers, Kensley was gifted a pair of prosthetic eyes.

Kensey’s mom explains she opted to get the surgery for her baby to help her lead a more normal life. Here is how beautiful Kensie looked before receiving her new peepers.

Already beautiful, almost 1-year-old Kensley now has a new set of prosthetic eyes. Her mom explains how excited she is to see her baby use a snapchat filter that requires your eyes to be open to work…”things like this make my day!”

Hit the flip to hear more from Kensley’s mama on why she decided to get the prosthetic eye surgery for her child, and a stunning close-up of Kensley’s new eyes.