Bloated Back Bros: A Gallery Of Men Who Have Been Romantically Linked To Blac Chyna

Men Who Have Been With Blac Chyna Blac Chyna has been quite active since moving on up from the Miami strip club scene. She’s been married to Kardashians, had babies with rappers and dated the straggliest all the way to the fit athlete. She’s got quite a roster on her hands. Who are they? Let’s take a look at the history of Blac Chyna conquests…for now.

T.I. and Tiny – Rob Kardashian claimed that Chyna had a threesome with the couple back in the day, a claim that T.I. didn’t exactly shoot down.

Tyga – Of course they were together, had a kid and all that. Then it fell apart.

The Game – He said he chopped down Blac Chyna as well as a few of the Kardashians. Awkward.

PJ Tucker – The NBA baller was spotted in a hot tub with Chyna, allegedly, then deleted his IG after people started saying he was married. Tell de troot.

Future – Remember when she got Future tatted on her hand? Was that publicity or smash session gone wrong?

J’Leon Love – The boxer had a quick thing with Blac Chyna despite the fact they never smashed.

Rob Kardashian – And then there was Rob. The marriage that turned into the one of the nastiest breakups and dramas we’ve ever seen.

NATION BUSINESS 🦅 A post shared by 1 NATION (@ferraritru3) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:03am PST Ferrari – There was also the thing with Ferrari posted up in the bed being all sassy. Nice.

Dave East – There was, of course, their rumored little affair that he cleverly dodged questions about

Swae Lee – His bae said that he let her give him her mediocre mouth to break up their happy home

YBN Almighty Jay – Now they have their barely legal love affair going on and it’s…weird

Mechie – He allegedly is in the mediocre mouth video that went viral but it hasn’t been proven, obviously

Playboi Carti – The rumors of their relationship were swirling for a minute but maybe he was too old