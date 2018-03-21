Exclusive: Plea Deals Already In Play In Juelz Santana Airport Gun Bust

Rapper Arrested Earlier This Month After TSA Agents Found A Loaded Gun In His Luggage

Juelz Santana isn’t wasting any time when it comes to trying to get out of his recent gun case.

The rapper’s lawyer filed court papers March 20 requesting that the case be brought to a temporary halt so he can have more time to prepare and hash out a plea deal with the feds, BOSSIP can reveal.

Santana’s criminal defense lawyer Brian Neary said the “There It Go” rapper agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial – and not have the case presented to a grand jury within the next month – so that they can continue working on the rapper copping a plea, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“Plea negotiations are anticipated, and not the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render any grand jury proceedings and any subsequent trial of this matter unnecessary,” the court papers say.

The Dip Set rapper turned himself in earlier this month after law enforcement said they found a loaded 38 caliber pistol in his carry on luggage at Newark Airport as he waited to board a flight to California for a nightclub appearance. He has been held without bail ever since.

Cops said Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – fled in a taxi cab after TSA agents pulled his bag for additional screening. He’s been charged with possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and if convicted, he could spend the next decade in prison.

The feds OK’d Santana’s lawyer’s request, and the judge signed an order allowing the case will remain at a standstill until the end of May in order to hash out a plea, Santana’s court papers say.

Santana is due back in New Jersey Federal Court this week for a hearing on securing a bail amount so he can get out of lockup.