That Sweet, That Nasty, That Gushy Stuff: Macaulay Culkin Tells Anna Farris About His “Warm And Sticky” First Time Having Sex At 15!

Macaulay Culkin Talks About Losing His Virginity

Child stars are famed for living some pretty wild lives at fairly young ages. “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin recently appeared on Anna Farris’s podcast, Anna Farris Is Unqualified.

While Culkin is now 37, he revealed that he lost his virginity at only 15-years-old. The revelation came after Culkin was asked what he believed the ideal age would be for his kids to lose their virginity.

Via Spin:

“I was about 15,” he said of his own experience. “So I think that would be the floor–the youngest I’d be okay with that.” He continued: “It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it. It was warm and sticky and I thought like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’ We listened to the [Beatles] White Album, so there you go. ‘Am I doing it right?…So many new smells, what’s going on?’”

Culkin had quite the hot crotch back in the day apparently because he also told Farris he got “warm in his nethers” while thinking about Paula Abdul in the ’80s.

Sheesh… Is this more info than you ever wanted to know about lil Mac? Also, is it strange that a dad would be okay with his kids having sex at 15? It seems so young.

BTW, the photo we used is of Culkin and his ex-wife Rachel Miner back in 1998 — 20 years ago. Remember how young he got married? So that kinda puts the sex at 15 in perspective. Maybe he did a whole lot of living between losing his virginity and tying the knot!