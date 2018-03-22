Champipple Papi Splashed Soul Glo Sauce Everywhere & Sparked Hilarious Memes

- By Bossip Staff
Drake’s Wet & Wavy Jheri Swirl Stirs Up Hilarious Memes

The internet is still OBSESSED over the soulfully spectacular Migos “Walk It Like I Talk It” video that features a hilariously Soul Glo-splashed Champipple Papi who stole the show and sparked must-see memes across Twitter.

Peep the funniest Champipple Papi memes from the “Walk It Like I Talk It” video on the flip.

    Feature image by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

