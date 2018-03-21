Got Eeeeem: Yung Berg The “Hitmaka” And LHHH’s A1 Bentley Robbed In Studio On IG Live

Image via

ANTE UP! YAP THOSE FOOLS!

Ya mans Yung Berg aka Hitmaka and Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood’s A1 Bentley have been relieved of their precious metals and the whole thing went down on Instagram live!

A1 Bentley was in the studio flexin’ for the ‘gram when you hear men enter the room screaming: “put that camera down!”. The scene cuts, and comes back on with A1 frantically running around the studio asking people if anyone saw the men who ran up with guns drawn.

A1 is then heard asking Yung Berg “did they hit you with the gun, my ni**a?”, to which Berg sheepishly replies “yeah”.

Bentley was beside himself, asking incredulously and repeated if anyone saw anything. According to The Jasmine Brand, A1 plans to sue the studio because he believes it was an inside job. A source of the site had this to say after viewing the studio’s security footage:

“An intern had been in the studio with A1. When the intern left, they propped the door open. It had only been a minute or so after the intern left, when the two men came in with guns.”

