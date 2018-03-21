Congratulations: Popping IG Comedian Jess Hilarious Lands Acting Role On “Rel”

Jess Hilarious Lands Role On “Rel”

Jessica “Jess Hilarious”” Moore just caught her biggest break yet. The social media sensation just landed role on “Rel”, the Lil Rel Howery and Jerrod Carmichael produced pilot for the Fox network. The amazing break came after the series did some recasting before the pilot, according to Deadline.

Jess Hilarious has built a healthy social media following after giving her hot messy takes on celebrities and clapping back at folks. She’s previously made appearances on Wild-n-out, but this will be her first acting gig. Reportedly, Jess will play Tiffany, Rel’s supportive, kind and driven best friend.

We previously reported that Sinbad was also joining the cast. Congratulations to Jess. No report yet of when it airs.

Now she can purchase some PREMIUM lace-fronts. Are you amped to see Jess Hilarious on screen?