“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown Gives RHOA’s Claudia Jordan & Veteran Video Vixen Melyssa Ford Advice On Men Troubles On “The Raw Word” [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
“The Raw Word” Airs Weekdays; Check Your Local Listings
Reality show vets Claudia Jordan and Melyssa Ford get some straight talk on relationships on tomorrow’s episode of “The Raw Word.”
The two ladies appear in a segment called “Claudia’s Couch,” where “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown talks to them about keeping their standards high and staying away from the game players.
Check out the clip above.