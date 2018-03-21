Sorcery Free Deelishis Flaunts Her ‘All Natural’ Slim Down & Pillowy Pound Cakes

For your viewing pleasure…

Deelishis Shows Off Weight Loss

Deelishis is once again showing off her pillowy pound cakes while boasting about her all natural slimdown. The ex “Flavor Of Love” star turned Detroit radio host who clapped back at rumors that she knifed up face, is sharing the secret to her super slimmy figure.

According to Deelishis, she’s used Bella Barbies weight loss supplements to go from 200 pounds to her current goal weight.

She’s also flaunting her bountiful backs while doing some club hosting in Miami.

Deelishis is adamant that she’s never knifed up her face and only had a tummy tuck.

GET THAT FIRE LOOK MIAMI @kouturekonnections A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Yup, sure looks like it.

More non-knifed up Deelish on the flip.