Sorcery Free Deelishis Flaunts Her ‘All Natural’ Slim Down & Pillowy Pound Cakes
Deelishis Shows Off Weight Loss
Deelishis is once again showing off her pillowy pound cakes while boasting about her all natural slimdown. The ex “Flavor Of Love” star turned Detroit radio host who clapped back at rumors that she knifed up face, is sharing the secret to her super slimmy figure.
According to Deelishis, she’s used Bella Barbies weight loss supplements to go from 200 pounds to her current goal weight.
YOU COULD HAVE NEVER TOLD ME I NEEDED TO LOSE WEIGHT… UNTIL THIS DAY WHEN I WAS BIGGER THAN THE BIG MAN STANDING NEXT TO ME 🤦🏻♀️…. I CHOSE TO TAKE ON MY DISLIKE HEAD ON AND I HAVE NOT LOOKED BACK!! SOLD OUT BACK TO BACK TO BACK FOR OVER 30 DAYS, The Slim ER Kit Is Restocked! Get yours before they are gone. Use the promo code: iamsodeelishis for free shipping and tag me in your progress using the review hashtag #downinthepounds @bodycompleterx @bellabarbiesofficial #BTW I GOT TIME TODAY TO BLOCK DUMB HOES WITH DUMB COMMENTS!!! I NEVER HAD PLASTIC SURGERY DONE TO MY FACE SO IF YOU MAKE THAT STUPID REDUNDANT ATTEMPT TO COME AT MY PAGE WITH NONSENSE, IT’LL BE YA LAST!!! #BLOCK BUTTON ON ACTIVE 🤳🏼
She’s also flaunting her bountiful backs while doing some club hosting in Miami.
Deelishis is adamant that she’s never knifed up her face and only had a tummy tuck.
Yup, sure looks like it.
More non-knifed up Deelish on the flip.
YOU COULD HAVE NEVER TOLD ME I NEEDED TO LOSE WEIGHT… UNTIL THIS DAY WHEN I WAS BIGGER THAN THE BIG MAN STANDING NEXT TO ME 🤦🏻♀️…. I CHOSE TO TAKE ON MY DISLIKE HEAD ON AND I HAVE NOT LOOKED BACK!! SOLD OUT BACK TO BACK TO BACK FOR OVER 30 DAYS, The Slim ER Kit Is Restocked! Get yours before they are gone. Use the promo code: iamsodeelishis for free shipping and tag me in your progress using the review hashtag #downinthepounds @bodycompleterx @bellabarbiesofficial #BTW I GOT TIME TODAY TO BLOCK DUMB HOES WITH DUMB COMMENTS!!! I NEVER HAD PLASTIC SURGERY DONE TO MY FACE SO IF YOU MAKE THAT STUPID REDUNDANT ATTEMPT TO COME AT MY PAGE WITH NONSENSE, IT’LL BE YA LAST!!! #BLOCK BUTTON ON ACTIVE 🤳🏼
Deelishis also shared a makeup-free video.