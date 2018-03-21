Sheryl Underwood Shares Sexual Abuse Survival Story “I Had No Other Choice To Forgive… Comedy Was The Thing That Really Helped Me” [Video]

Sheryl Underwood Shares Childhood Sex Abuse Story, Eve Talks DUI

The ladies of “The Talk” had a super serious conversation today when co-host Sheryl Underwood opened up during their discussion about Chrissy Metz and Tina Turner forgiving their abusers.

“You look at the situation as being completely dark,” says Underwood. “I was sexually abused when I was very, very little and raped and emotionally abused. I didn’t have the best life with my mother, but I had no other choice but to forgive and those that took advantage of me sexually…because if I didn’t forgive them, that darkness would come inside of me and I didn’t want it. I could not survive with that hatred in my heart.”

Sheryl also said that comedy went a long way in helping her heal.

“Comedy was the thing that really helped me. Having a sense of humor and then using that so that I could be strong enough to be a hero to anybody else that was going through something…I really wanted to make people laugh…I just wish that someone would’ve done for me sooner what I plan to do for everyone.”

Wow… Kudos to her being brave enough to share that with the world.

Sheryl Underwood is a real one. Gotta love her for opening up. There are so many young kids who deal with these issues. That realness is probably why the show has been nominated for SIX Daytime Emmy Awards!

