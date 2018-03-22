Exclusive: Rick Ross Says Son Doesn’t Need More Child Support; But Baby Mama Needs To Get A Job

Rick Ross & Baby Mama Tia Kemp In And Out Of Court Over Son Since 2007

Rick Ross is on the mend following his recent health scare – and just in time to score a win in family court against his baby mama’s child support suit.

Ross missed a scheduled mediation hearing in Florida earlier this month for Tia Kemp’s paternity and child support case because he was hospitalized for a reported heart condition.

But Ross didn’t let the chance to respond to Kemp’s claims slide, and his lawyers filed docs last week taking shots at his second baby mama for continuing to hit him up for money, despite making a conscious choice to be “voluntarily underemployed and/or unemployed,” according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

In 2007, Kemp sued Ross over paternity and child support for their son. The case was closed in 2013, but Kemp reopened it in 2015 and asked the court to force the Miami rapper to up the support payments from $2,800 a month to $20,000. Kemp said in court papers that Ross’ income had shot up in recent years, and their growing son needed more money for resources like counseling in part because she said his father had emotionally and physically abandoned him.

But Ross said Kemp has no proof that his income had changed since their deal was initially OK’d, and he said she also had a responsibility to support their son and not completely live off the child support. The “9 Piece” artist also contended that his current $2,800 amount was more than enough to meet the boy’s needs, and in fact, he was entitled to a five percent reduction in support because he is paying way more than his fair share. Ross also said as far as he was concerned, there was nothing wrong with his son.

A judge apparently agreed with Ross, because the case was closed the same day.