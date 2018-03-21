Rich The Kid’s Wife Files For Divorce After Catching Him Creeping With Blac Chyna, India Love, And The Rest Of Instagram

Rich The Kid’s Wife Files For Divorce

Looks like Rich The Kid’s wife, Antonette Willis, is putting action behind her words.

You may recall earlier this week when Rich the Kid’s wife exposed his extracurricular activities with women like Blac Chyna (who’s rumored to be “dating” his associate YBN Almighty Jay as a coverup for their affair), Miracle Watts, Tori Brixx, Bria Miles, and India Love — pretty much the entire vixen lineup of Instagram.

Well, Antoinette wasn’t bluffing about how fed up she is. TMZ reports that she filed a petition for divorce earlier today. She’s requesting full physical custody of both of their toddler children, ages one and two, joint legal custody between both parents, and spousal support.

Evolving ❤️ A post shared by Elle (@ttladyluscious) on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:20am PST

Given that her husband was smashing just about every woman that he scrolled past down his timeline…do you think her requests are pretty fair?

Splash/WENN