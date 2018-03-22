Nice Try, Tamar: The Braxton Sisters Say They’ll Talk About Vince As Much As They Want On Their Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Despite Tamar’s protests, the rest of the Braxton clan says they won’t be silenced by her tantrum over the content of the upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values.” Tamar claims she doesn’t want scenes that paint her husband unfavorably…but they say she’s never once held back her opinions on their relationships on camera, so they shouldn’t have to either.
Do you agree with them?
Getty/TMZ