Rest In Peace: Queen Latifah’s Mother, Rita Owens, Passes Away From Heart Condition

Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Passes Away

Condolences are in order for Queen Latifah today, as she is mourning the loss of her mother Rita Owens. The actress and musician shared in an exclusive statement to People that her mother succumbed to complications from a heart condition that she’s been battling for over ten years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today. Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life. She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over. I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

The issue of heart disease was naturally an important one for both Latifah and her mother. So much so that the two starred in a PSA for the American Heart Association back in 2016.

Our thoughts are with Queen Latifah as she goes through this difficult loss.

Getty