Busy Lady: Rumor Has It Aubrey O’Day May Have ALSO Let Russell Simmons Into Her Show Stopper Skivvies

Did Aubrey O’Day Smash Russell Simmons?

Aubrey O’Day apparently was never too shy to pick up a new, highly successful boo while on the job.

After news broke that she had an affair with Donald Trump, Jr. toward the end of her time on Celebrity Apprentice, Page Six uncovered an old podcast she appeared on where she detailed an affair with yet ANOTHER man she met on a reality show set.

While appearing on the “Risk!” podcast back 2012, Aubrey revealed that she and a man she would not name shared a flirtation while she was filming an unnamed reality show. She describes how after the finale she and the man went for it in a nearby bathroom…

“I was walking through the hallways and got pulled into this bathroom, and he threw me up against the wall and looked at me for two seconds and then we started making out like crazy… …he goes to rip off my dress and…he’s like ‘Holy f–k — I’ve never seen Spanx that big in my life!’”

O’day said that she and the man began a relationship, including lots of phone sex and Skype sex. He even called her “Spanky,” due to the big ol’ drawls she had on the first time they hooked up in a public bathroom. However, she knew things couldn’t last.

“Like, I think I’m great, but he hangs out with, like, Victoria’s Secret models, he’s at dinner with huge celebrities, he runs with the biggest agents and managers and like, he’s the s–t. So I can’t really trust this person. We’re from different worlds.”

But who could this man be? Well, in addition to appearing on ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Aubrey showed face in two episodes of Russell’s (somewhat obscure) 2010 reality show, ‘Running Russell Simmons.’ As such, folks are speculating that this was the model-loving mogul she spoke about.

Given the new info we’ve all gotten on Russell in the last few months and how familiar that sounds to how he’s (allegedly) gotten down in the past…it could be true.

Of course, Russell’s people tell Page Six he isn’t the man in the story.

“Russell Simmons never had an intimate relationship with Aubrey O’Day. To be clear: He was not the man Ms. O’Day described as having met on a TV game show that she had a romantic relationship with.”

Hmm…what do you think?

