Good Job! Police Arrest Degenerate Mom Smoking Weed With Baby After Video Goes Viral [Video]

Raleigh police arrested a mother on Wednesday after two videos began to go viral on Facebook apparently showing a baby smoking weed. Police charged the mother, Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, plus two counts of contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana. She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond. The baby was placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

A post shared by Say Cheese TV 👄🧀 (@saycheesedigital) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT