Get Your Penicillin Ready: The ATL Orgy Has Returned And Everything Is Going Left

So am I the only one who thinks a Orgy in Atlanta might be a bad idea go in looking like 😁 2 days later you looking like 💀 #ATLORGY pic.twitter.com/x7FHy61Ten — MADD MAXX (@Whybe_ahater) March 21, 2018

ATL Orgy Returns

Oh, you thought it was over last year? Well, you sorely overestimate the human beings in this world. That’s right, the ATL Orgy returned last weekend to the tune of $500 per ticket. Did people show up? We don’t know but the women behind the event are already pumping up for part 3 in 2019. And just like last year, people are confused and going ham over the whole thing.

Oh so #ATLOrgy is back???🤦🏾‍♀️ Jesus Tyrone Christ. Also charging my phone so I can watch Twitter go up in flames. — Jodi Myree (@_Jodiii_) March 21, 2018

However, there’s still people who find merit in the sexual liberation of women wanting to enjoy some good old fashion swinging. Enjoy the hilarious responses…