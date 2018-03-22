Get Your Penicillin Ready: The ATL Orgy Has Returned And Everything Is Going Left
- By Bossip Staff
ATL Orgy Returns
Oh, you thought it was over last year? Well, you sorely overestimate the human beings in this world. That’s right, the ATL Orgy returned last weekend to the tune of $500 per ticket. Did people show up? We don’t know but the women behind the event are already pumping up for part 3 in 2019. And just like last year, people are confused and going ham over the whole thing.
However, there’s still people who find merit in the sexual liberation of women wanting to enjoy some good old fashion swinging. Enjoy the hilarious responses…