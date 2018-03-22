Jesus Take The Wheel: Jacquees Arrested In Miami For Allegedly Driving Without Seatbelt

Singer Jacquees Gets Arrested In Miami

Singer Jacquees was arrested in Miami on Wednesday after driving through South Beach in his Lamborghini, the Miami Herald has reported.

According to reports, a police officer allegedly noticed that Jacquees wasn’t wearing a seat belt and proceeded to stop him. Apparently, the 23-year-old singer didn’t pull over and is said to have “disrupted the peace,” so he was arrested. Jacquees was charged with failure to obey an officer and disorderly conduct, reportedly after yelling “Don’t touch me!” at the officer. A fan tweeted out footage of the arrest giving the artist well wishes.

Smh reasons why 12 isn’t respect!!!! @Jacquees hope your out today ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/P665QHWtV5 — Ritaaa 🥑🇩🇴 (@Tripyynation) March 21, 2018

In the police report, the officer wrote about the event: “The defendant did not obey my command and instead kept driving the vehicle at a low rate of speed with heavy traffic still northbound on Ocean Drive. He was then asked again to pull over and to provide me with his driver’s license. The defendant once again refused to obey a lawful command from this officer.”

A large crowd gathered to witness the arrest and Jacquees was later taken into custody. “It should be noted that the defendant’s actions disrupted the peace and quiet and public morals of bystanders on a busy spring break day on ocean drive in Miami Beach,” the report states.