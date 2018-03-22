It’s Lit! Travis Scott Shows Up With A Brand New Face Tattoo

Travis Scott Is Sporting A New Tattoo

Travis Scott is sporting some new ink according to a picture from a recent Instagram story, and this latest addition is on his face. The new dad has the word “Free” written underneath his eye in black ink.

Travis Scott has a new face tattoo 💉 A post shared by XXL (@xxl) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

A face tattoo probably isn’t the first thing most people think of when it comes to brand new fathers, but Mr. Scott is far from a traditional…well, anything.

Of course, this latest tattoo isn’t anything irregular for the rapper. Him and his baby mama Kylie Jenner both got some matching butterfly ink last year, and earlier this year reportedly went out to get some secret matching ink in honor of their newest addition Stormi.