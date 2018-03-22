In White Folks News: Omaha Man Shoots Off Pinky After Falling Asleep With His New Gun

Man Shoots Off His Own Pinky After Falling Asleep With Gun

The right to bear arms doesn’t always come with the right to having 5 fingers on each hand, apparently.

A 30-year-old man in Omaha, Nebraska accidentally shot off his own pinky finger, and it’s all because he fell asleep while holding his new handgun, according to reports from the Omaha World-Herald.

The police say that the unnamed man explained the incident: he was sitting on a couch in his house, when he “must have fallen asleep” as he held his most recent purchase, a 9mm pistol. The man was in for a rude awakening at around 4:30 a.m, when a loud bang led to him quickly realizing that he had just shot off his left pinky finger. According to the police report, his wife and kids were asleep in their bedrooms at the time of the incident.

His wife drove her spouse to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy to get treated for his wounds. He was then told he would require surgery, and the information was relayed to the officers after they arrived at hospital around 5:30 a.m. Police later cited the Nebraskan as being “on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm,” according to the Omaha World-Herald.