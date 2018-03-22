Ain’t A Game: The Game Faces Contempt Of Court After Failing To Pay $7 Million For Sexual Battery Case

The Game Faces Contempt In Court After Failing To Pay

The Game is facing some major legal trouble for a case that started three years ago.

On March 14, A judge in Chicago gave the rapper a week to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt after failing to give his financial records to a woman who was awarded $7.1 million in a sexual battery case against him back in 2016.

The woman’s attorney says that The Game has not paid her one single cent, nor has he provided any financial information about his income or assets. A hearing for the case was scheduled for March 15, but it got pushed back to April 5 in order to give the rapper and his attorneys time to respond, according to the Chicago Tribune.

This all started back in 2015, when a federal jury in Illinois ordered The Game to pay the woman after accusing him of inappropriately touching her. She claims that the rapper groped her butt and genital area several times at a bar while she was a contestant on his VH1 dating game show, She’s Got Game.

The attorney for the woman is now claiming that The Game is “concealing substantial amounts of income and assets,” according to his March 1 filing. He did not appear in court for his November 2016 trial and has denied the accusations saying he won’t pay. His appeal is still on hold.

In 2017, The Game filed a $20 million negligence lawsuit against VH1’s parent company, Viacom. That lawsuit is currently pending in a California federal court.