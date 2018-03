Sky’s Parenting Isn’t Going Well

Sky has had a hell of a season of Black Ink Crew, and it’s pretty much her fault. Her parenting has been under fire for weeks due to her neglect of her child and the inconsistencies of her story. Was she 15 or 19 when she abandoned him? Why is there so much anger there?

mmmm I have lost all respect Sky after tonight's episode smfh🤦‍♀️ and also I mean has she ever thought that the reason her son is treating her like trash is bc she has been acting and treating everyone else as such..? 🤔 #BlackInkCrew — 🔮 b a b y 🔮 (@shamelesslykay) March 22, 2018

Twitter has questions and concerns. Take a look…