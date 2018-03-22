O.T. Genasis Is STILL Crazy In Love With Malika Haqq’s Cocoa Cakes & We’re Here For It
HER: Where were u last night? ME: Studio HER: How come u ain’t tell me u went to da strip club too? ME: You answered da phone mad Af..You scared me! 👀I figured if I told u then u woulda been really mad HER: So you lied? ME: Nah I just ain’t tell you cuz u was trippin 🤦🏾♂️ #Imalwaysintrouble #Drunkmess
O.T. Genasis & Malika’s Sweet Cocoa Love Is LIT
We’re steadily running out of celebrity couples to root for but still have Rap star O.T. Genasis and super pretty brown wow Malika Haqq in our lives (for now, as of this moment) so it’s only right that we celebrate their sweet cocoa canoodleship currently melting the internet.
Hit the flip for a peek into O.T. Genasis & Malika’s delicious baeship.
HER: Where were u last night? ME: Studio HER: How come u ain’t tell me u went to da strip club too? ME: You answered da phone mad Af..You scared me! 👀I figured if I told u then u woulda been really mad HER: So you lied? ME: Nah I just ain’t tell you cuz u was trippin 🤦🏾♂️ #Imalwaysintrouble #Drunkmess
Continue Slideshow
Feature image by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images