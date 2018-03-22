O.T. Genasis Is STILL Crazy In Love With Malika Haqq’s Cocoa Cakes & We’re Here For It

HER: Where were u last night? ME: Studio HER: How come u ain’t tell me u went to da strip club too? ME: You answered da phone mad Af..You scared me! 👀I figured if I told u then u woulda been really mad HER: So you lied? ME: Nah I just ain’t tell you cuz u was trippin 🤦🏾‍♂️ #Imalwaysintrouble #Drunkmess

