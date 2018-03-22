O.T. Genasis Is STILL Crazy In Love With Malika Haqq’s Cocoa Cakes & We’re Here For It

- By Bossip Staff
O.T. Genasis & Malika’s Sweet Cocoa Love Is LIT

We’re steadily running out of celebrity couples to root for but still have Rap star O.T. Genasis and super pretty brown wow Malika Haqq in our lives (for now, as of this moment) so it’s only right that we celebrate their sweet cocoa canoodleship currently melting the internet.

Dangerously in Love

Hit the flip for a peek into O.T. Genasis & Malika’s delicious baeship.

WE THE BEST!

Dangerously in Love

We love you fam

