No Means No, Sir: Bobby V Wanted For The Rape Of Atlanta-Area Woman

Bobby V Named Suspect In Atlanta Woman’s Rape

Ya mans Bobby V has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy with a woman that involves sex, but this time it’s much more sinister.

According to a TMZ report, Bobby V is a wanted man in Cobb County, Georgia for an alleged rape.

The unidentified alleged victim filed a police report this past Monday claiming that the rape occurred the previous Sunday night. Bobby V lives in the area where the sexual assault is said to have taken place. There is currently a closely-guarded investigation under way.

As for Bobby’s defense, his lawyers are suggesting that they will countersue “against what appears to be a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter.”

He went on to say:

“Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse.”

