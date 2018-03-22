Softhearted Muddasucka: Michael Blackson Reunites With Ex-Fiancee Georgia Reign After Bribing Her With THIS…

Georgia Reign And Michael Blackson Back On After Messy Breakup

It looks like Georgia Reign is done fighting the inevitable when it comes to Michael Blackson. The singer who accused Mike of cheating has forgiven him. Not only is she accepting his sorry, but she’s back to going on dates with him. Previously, Georgia put Blackson on blast after claiming he cheated with a fan.

The super understanding lady has been dropping hints for weeks that she was ready to accept Michael’s apology. She shared that he had been bribing her with food in order to get her attention.

Michael also visited The Breakfast Club and admitted that feeding Georgia was his strategy to win her back…

“She is one greedy muddasucka, I know how to get her.”

Welp! Who didn’t see this coming? Congratulations to these two folks. Yesterday Georgia and Michael went on their first date post cheating scandal and seem to over-enjoy each other, hit the flip to see the photo.