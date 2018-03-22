Seen On The Scene: Chris Brown, Normani Kordei, Storm Reid And More Hit Up Zendaya’s Boohoo Block Party
- By Bossip Staff
Zendaya Celebrates Collaboration With Boohoo
Zendaya celebrated her new “Zendaya Edit” collaboration with UK clothier Boohoo Wednesday night with help with some of her famous friends.
Breezy fell through the Boohoo Block Party, which was held in the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Hit the flip for more photos from the event.
“A Wrinkle In Time” star Storm Reid was at the party
So was Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods, who is also a Boohoo curve model
Normani Kordei slayed in this emerald set.
Lori Harvey also looked incredible (as usual)
Paris Hilton even fell through!