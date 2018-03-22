Seen On The Scene: Chris Brown, Normani Kordei, Storm Reid And More Hit Up Zendaya’s Boohoo Block Party

- By Bossip Staff
BooHoo Block Party in the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles, California Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Celebrates Collaboration With Boohoo

Zendaya celebrated her new “Zendaya Edit” collaboration with UK clothier Boohoo Wednesday night with help with some of her famous friends.

Chris Brown Attends A Party at The Dream Hotel in Los Angeles

Breezy fell through the Boohoo Block Party, which was held in the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Hit the flip for more photos from the event.

Storm Reid

“A Wrinkle In Time” star Storm Reid was at the party

Jordyn Woods

So was Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods, who is also a Boohoo curve model

Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei slayed in this emerald set.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey also looked incredible (as usual)

Paris Hilton Leaves a Party at The Highlight Room Before Flying Out to Miami

Paris Hilton even fell through!

