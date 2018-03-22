Beige Rage Reloaded: DJ Envy & His Wife Explain Why They’re Still Beefing With Desus & Mero

Nope, ain’t over…

DJ Envy And Gia Casey Speak On Desus & Mero

DJ Envy is once again addressing his beef with brolic branded Desus & Mero after that “Breakfast Club” faceoff over his wife. The radio host released a new episode of his “Casey Crew” podcast with his wife Gia where they spoke candidly on that standoff (and walk off) he had with the Viceland hosts.

Envy’s still adamant that Desus and Mero “disrespected” Gia and “insinuated” that she’s a gold digger. He also revealed that he told his son Logan about what went down on-air and used it as a teachable moment.

Envy revealed that he told their son Logan about what went down between him and the hosts to set an example.

“With the Desus and Mero situation, I showed Logan exactly what I did. As a man and as a father my only job is to protect and provide for this family, I told him when you get married and you have children, no matter what anybody says you do what you feel from the heart. You [Gia] instilled that in me the way you are in this world about people—-People have lost their honor. They’ve lost their way about themselves. People would rather trade being right for a check. Like being a standup person for getting a check. “Or to be popular,” said Gia.

Gia then asked her husband fan questions about the situation and Envy denied having malicious intent with his Breakfast Club commentary while noting that he’s the “pusher of love” on the show.

“I know we weren’t gonna talk about it,” said Gia. “‘Envy how do you get so upset that someone disrespected your wife when it’s basically you and your cohosts’ job to do the same thing every day? And you disrespect females on occasion on your show.'” “People like to group people on our show,” said Envy. “If Charlamagne gave somebody donkey of the day then people automatically think that I said the same thing or it’s the same sentiment. I don’t know if people realize especially in the last 5 years, 6 years, I’ve been the pusher of love. When JuJu and Cam’ron were having problems I was like, y’all need to get back together and work it out. I don’t try to disrespect anybody. When it comes to disrespecting somebody, I don’t ever try to disrespect anybody maliciously.

He also recalled a single time he might have disrespected someone’s wife; the time he said something out of pocket about Tiny Harris and got called out by T.I.

“One time it was T.I. and Tiny, and T.I. called me on-air and he was right—but that was what? 7 or 8 years ago.”

More of this lovely triscuit colored tag team on the flip.