Florida Crazies: Two Men Rob Ex-Lover In Bull Costume, Attempt To Burn House Down With “Sketti” Sauce

Two Florida Men Caught With Incriminating Tomato Sauce After Robbing Man They Both Dated

Two Florida men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into the home of a man they both dated, stealing several things, then leaving spaghetti sauce boiling on the stove with a washcloth placed near the burner in an attempt to start a fire, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies caught the jaded exes red-handed after they went to the residence and saw a red Lincoln Navigator attempting to leave the scene. After stopping the car the driver, 28-year-old John Silva who was dressed in a Bull costume, and passenger, Derrick Irving, told the deputy that they had just picked up some clothes from the victim’s home. Reportedly, the deputy saw a marijuana grinder in the center console and several items from the victims home– including a vacuum, window A/C unit, flat-screen television and heater in the back seat. An empty jar of Ragu spaghetti sauce was also on the passenger’s seat, the report said.

What the hell??? The victim claims they intentionally left the stove on with a rag near the burner to kill him.

“He was trying to make it look like I left the stove on but who gets up 2 a.m. and fixes sketti,” the victim said.

Both men were charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft and arson.