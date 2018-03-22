Jesus, Muhammad, SOMEBODY Take The Wheel! Self-Driving Uber Fatally Strikes Woman And Keeps It Pushin’ [Video]

Image via Getty

Self-Driving Uber Kills Woman Crossing Street

You might have heard about the autonomous, self-driving, Uber cars that were set to hit the road soon. But after this incident you probably won’t be hearing about them anymore. Least not a positive light.

According to DailyMail, an Arizona woman is dead after being run over by the Uber while the driver appeared to be texting or swiping her Tinder or something.

The car was driven by Rafaela Vasquez. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. R.I.P.